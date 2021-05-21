Urbandale woman arrested, charged with attempted murder after stabbing left man with life-threatening injuries

DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police on Thursday arrested an Urbandale woman and charged her with attempted murder after they say she repeatedly stabbed a man in a domestic dispute.

Police said they responded to the Chapel Ridge apartment complex on Monday to follow up on a report of a stabbing. There, they found an unidentified 22-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition has yet to be released.