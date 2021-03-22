Additional charges filed against Iowa mother and son in US Capitol attack

Deborah Sandoval is now facing five charges in federal court, and Salvador Sandoval Jr. is facing 13.

More charges have been filed against the Iowa mother and son in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Originally facing three charges, Debora Sandoval is now charged with five:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., was also originally facing three charges. His list of 13 charges now includes:

Civil Disorder (x3)

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers (x3)

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Salvador "did knowingly, engage in any act of physical violence against any person and property in a restricted building and grounds," prosecutors wrote in an indictment.

Both Salvador and Deborah "did unlawfully and knowingly enter and remain in a restricted building and grounds," prosecutors write.

A longtime family acquaintance alerted the FBI to the Sandovals presence in Washington, according to court documents.

Both are set to be arraigned Friday afternoon in D.C. Circuit Court.

The affidavit describes surveillance video showing 23-year-old Salvador Sandoval pushing two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department and trying to grab the shield of a third.

One witness has known Deborah for over a decade and "routinely communicates" with her, the FBI said in a statement of facts filing.

"[Deborah] stated that she intended to travel to Washington, D.C. on January 5 and to return on January 7," the document reads. "She also stated that “This is history in the making Saving America.'"

A second witness received a video from Sandoval stating he was inside the Capitol and "got pepper sprayed in the face and mouth .. Got out cause I could hear a break, and there's still people inside," according to the FBI.

The FBI then compared photos posted to social media with the Capitol's Closed Circuit Television footage to confirm their identities.

The full, unsealed indictment dated March 9 can be read below.