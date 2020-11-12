x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Crime

Federal District Court rules State of Iowa can't ban BLM activists from Capitol grounds

Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa issued a preliminary injunction saying the ban issued by Iowa State Patrol can't be enforced.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Iowa has issued a preliminary injucntion, saying the State can't prevent five Des Moines BLM protesters from gathering on the Iowa State Capitol grounds.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is representing five activitsts in a case against the Commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety and officials with the Iowa State Patrol.

Credit: ACLU
Five DSM BLM protesters (four pictured here) can't be banned from the Iowa State Capitol grounds, the U.S. district court rules

The lawsuit challenges Iowa State Patrol’s verbal and written bans of Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna, and Brandi Ramus from the Iowa Capitol Complex grounds for 6 months and of Jalesha Johnson and Louise Bequeaith for 1 year.

Related Articles

 