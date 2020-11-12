Federal District Court rules State of Iowa can't ban BLM activists from Capitol grounds

Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa issued a preliminary injunction saying the ban issued by Iowa State Patrol can't be enforced.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Iowa has issued a preliminary injucntion, saying the State can't prevent five Des Moines BLM protesters from gathering on the Iowa State Capitol grounds.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is representing five activitsts in a case against the Commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety and officials with the Iowa State Patrol.