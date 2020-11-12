Federal District Court rules State of Iowa can't ban BLM activists from Capitol grounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Iowa has issued a preliminary injucntion, saying the State can't prevent five Des Moines BLM protesters from gathering on the Iowa State Capitol grounds.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is representing five activitsts in a case against the Commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety and officials with the Iowa State Patrol.
The lawsuit challenges Iowa State Patrol’s verbal and written bans of Haley Jo Dikkers, Brad Penna, and Brandi Ramus from the Iowa Capitol Complex grounds for 6 months and of Jalesha Johnson and Louise Bequeaith for 1 year.