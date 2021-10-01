Two dead of gunshot wounds in Vincent home

Webster County Sheriff's deputies believe one of the victims died of 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound

VINCENT, Iowa — Webster County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting deaths of two Vincent residents.

Allen D. Will, 69, and Karen E. Will, 67, failed to show up for an event. Emergency dispatchers received a call at about 1:45 p.m., Saturday. Deputies went to the 100 block of North Third Street to check on the residents' welfare.

They found Karen Will dead from gunshot wound and Allen Will dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the deaths took place between the overnight hours of Jan. 8 and the early hours of Jan. 9, per a Webster County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies believe the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no threat to larger community.

The bodies were transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.