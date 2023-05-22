A look at the pace of violent crime in Des Moines heading into summer

The number of confirmed shootings is down, but police are still seeing some concerning trends.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Memorial Day weekend will kick off the summer season in just a few days. For police, it means officers are stepping into a season that typically sees an uptick in violent crime.

"Historically, crime in the Midwest is pretty cyclical with the seasons," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. "So we know we're going to get busier."

So far this year, however, the number of confirmed shootings are trending lower compared to the same time last year.

"That's a positive for us," Parizek said. "And it's hoping it's something that we hope we can hang on to as we start getting into the warmer months."

While the number of these scenes are trending lower, what officers are finding at these scenes is causing some concern.

"One of the alarming things that we've seen in recent years are the number of shots that are actually being fired when we do have a shooting incident," Parizek said. "We had one recently where we recovered over 70 shell casings at one shooting."

Miraculously, no one was hit by the dozens of bullets fired at that scene.

Parizek adds when it comes to getting guns off the streets, officers are seeing a pace similar to last year's record-setting year.