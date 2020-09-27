One dead, several injured in shooting in Waterloo

Eight people were shot, and four others were injured by broken glass and debris at a club in Waterloo early Saturday morning.

WATERLOO, Iowa — A person is dead and more are hurt after an overnight shooting in downtown Waterloo.

Around 3:17 Saturday morning, authorities responded to calls of shots being fired near a club in the 500 block of W 4th Street.

Eight people had been shot, and four more were hurt by broken glass and/or debris.

All 12 were taken to local hospitals in the Waterloo area. Of those, one later died, and one remains in critical condition as of Saturday night.

Police think there was some sort of confrontation at the club before the shooting happened. As of Saturday night, arrests have been made.