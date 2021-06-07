Do you know this man? Police say he assaulted a Waukee officer Tuesday

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee police officers have asked for the public's help in identifying a man believed to have assaulted a police officer.
Police reported the man in the picture allegedly assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.
Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call Sgt. Neil Lemke at 515-978-7978.
