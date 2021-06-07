x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Do you know this man? Police say he assaulted a Waukee officer Tuesday

The incident happened during a traffic stop in Waukee.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee police officers have asked for the public's help in identifying a man believed to have assaulted a police officer.

Police reported the man in the picture allegedly assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call Sgt. Neil Lemke at 515-978-7978.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles