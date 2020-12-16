Police: Waukee man tried to infect officer with coronavirus

The incident happened while officers were serving a search warrant for the man.

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man has been arrested and charged with assault with the intent to cause serious injury after he allegedly tried to spread COVID-19 to a police officer.

According to court records, Waukee police officers went to the home of Mark Bishop on Dec. 15 to conduct a search warrant of the residence.

Officers went inside and detained Bishop.

According to Officer Dave Richardson, Bishop "looked in my direction and several times coughed in my face."

Richardson wrote in the criminal complaint that Bishop had told him and correctional officers at the Dallas County Jail that he had coronavirus.

"Mark knowingly tried to spread the virus on myself and put me in fear for my health," Richardson wrote.

Richardson has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, the original arrest warrant charge, as well as assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

The original charge stems from an incident on Dec. 4.