2 dead after murder-suicide Thursday, Waukee police say

WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in Waukee Thursday morning in what the Waukee Police Department is calling an apparent murder-suicide.
Police said they responded to a possible suicide call at the 200 block of SE Boulder Court around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.
There, police said they found the bodies of 26-year-old Nelcybert Castillo Mata and 36-year-old Felix Baccam, who police claim were in a domestic relationship.
Police believe that Baccam killed Castillo Mata and then himself.
There is no ongoing public threat at this time.
