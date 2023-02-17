2 dead after murder-suicide Thursday, Waukee police say

Police discovered two people dead in a Waukee home around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in Waukee Thursday morning in what the Waukee Police Department is calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said they responded to a possible suicide call at the 200 block of SE Boulder Court around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

There, police said they found the bodies of 26-year-old Nelcybert Castillo Mata and 36-year-old Felix Baccam, who police claim were in a domestic relationship.

Police believe that Baccam killed Castillo Mata and then himself.

There is no ongoing public threat at this time.