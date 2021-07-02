Iowa man gets 8 months in prison for unemployment fraud

Federal prosecutors say he used a credit union account to receive more than $31,000 in unemployment insurance he was not entitled to.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Webster City man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for mail fraud after pleading guilty to an unemployment insurance fraud scheme.

Jerry Johnson was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Sioux City after pleading guilty in January.

Federal prosecutors say he used a credit union account to receive more than $31,000 in unemployment insurance money he was not entitled to. It was paid out by the state of Washington as benefits to those unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.