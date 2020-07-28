'We're walking billboards,' family of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell printing t-shirts, masks to spread her photo

It's been almost three weeks since anyone has seen Breasia Terrell. Her family is determined to make sure her face is not forgotten

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Breasia Terrell's family says the 10-year-old has a reputation for telling the truth.

"If you want the truth, you're going to get it from Breasia," said cousin Shay Tate Moore, with a laugh. Moore said many of her family members lovingly tease Breasia for her truthful nature.

But until Breasia comes home, her family worries that there's no one to tell her story. And in the nearly three weeks that she's been missing, there's been precious little information about the investigation.

"My kids have played with Breasia, they’re cousins. And for my child to say 'Mom, do you know anything yet? Have you heard anything yet?'" Moore said. "We just want Breasia found. That's it. And it's very hard because it's like we're not getting anywhere."

Moore, like many others, has helped search muddy river banks and other areas for signs of Breasia. But as a fashion designer, she soon realized that she could put her skills to good use.

"And that brought me back into light, and that was like, hello. Let's go." Moore said. "Whatever we can put Breasia on, let's get her on there."

It started with t-shirts. Moore designs the image and prints them in her home fashion studio. Some people wear them everywhere, like Breasia's uncle Demarcus Lankford.

"We're walking billboards. I wear her shirt, her mask, everywhere I go," Lankford said.

The masks, too, feature Breasia's unmistakable smile.

To purchase a mask or t-shirt, reach out to the Moore Divah's Facebook page.

Moore Divahs Breasia will be seen. As we continue to protect ourselves as well #mooredivahs #custommade #custommask #quadcities #bringbrehome #blessedbeyondmeasure