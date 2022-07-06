Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

Brian Kirkman, 42, is charged with vehicular homicide and second offense for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week.

Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.

West Des Moines police responded to the scene around 10 p.m.

Kirkman was arrested Saturday and charged with Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence — 2nd Offense.

"During the investigation, it was determined that alcohol was likely a contributing factor in the incident," West Des Moines PD stated.