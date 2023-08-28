Two teens charged with arson after fire inside Kohl's, West Des Moines Fire Department says

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Two 15-year-olds face a first-degree arson charges for allegedly setting a Kohl's display rack on fire on Saturday, according to the West Des Moines Fire Department.
Fire crews said they arrived to the Kohl's on Mills Civic Parkway around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, after receiving calls about a fire within the store.
West Des Moines Fire claims two teenage boys set fire to a merchandise display in the store, which was put out by the sprinkler system before fire personnel arrived on the scene.
There was some smoke and water damage, but no one was hurt.
