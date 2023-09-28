Suspects charged with second-degree murder in man's death reach plea deals

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16. Both defendants are currently in the Polk County Jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects have reached plea deals in the August 2022 death of a man in their care, court documents show.

23-year-old Jocelyn Grisham and 24-year-old Jacob Schaper were previously charged with single counts of second-degree murder.

West Des Moines police said they responded to 228 1st Street on Aug. 10, 2022 after receiving reports of a man "experiencing a medical emergency." When they arrived, first responders found 58-year-old Steven Schaper suffering from multiple medical issues and living in "deplorable conditions".

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Prior to Schaper's death, Grisham and Schaper served as his caretakers.

"...evidence suggests that [Steven's] caretakers intentionally or recklessly denied him adequate medical care and living conditions, which resulted in his death," Sgt. Jason Heinz said in February.

According to court documents, both Grisham and Schaper have pleaded guilty to two charges:

Dependent Adult Abuse Resulting in Serious Injury

Neglect of a Dependent Person

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16. Both are currently in the Polk County Jail.