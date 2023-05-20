1 charged with arson after setting fire to West Des Moines home, police say

21-year-old Evan Tingwald, of Altoona, is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of arson.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with arson after setting fire to a West Des Moines home, police said in a press release.

21-year-old Evan Tingwald, of Altoona, is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of arson.

The arrest came less than 12 hours after police and West Des Moines fire personnel responded to reports of a house fire at 520 7th Street on Friday at approximately 6:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officials determined there was no one inside the house. However, the home sustained heavy damage.

Fire and arson investigators quickly identified the fire as "suspicious" and gathered evidence that indicated the fire was set from inside the home.

Tingwald is currently being held in Polk County Jail.