Man acquitted of murder in West Des Moines woman's death, convicted on lesser charges

Nathen Cameron was originally charged with murder in connection to the death of Trisha Kunze after she fell from a third-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A jury has acquitted a man of murder in the death of a West Des Moines woman but convicted him of assault in the case, according to court documents.

West Des Moines police responded to reports of a woman falling from a third-story apartment balcony at Sun Prairie Apartments on Vista Drive on Feb. 12, according to a release.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Trisha Kunze of West Des Moines, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Nathen Cameron was arrested and charged with murder in April after police determined Kunze's death to be an "intentional act."

A jury convicted Cameron on lesser charges:

Assault Causing Serious Injury

Domestic Abuse Causing Bodily Injury