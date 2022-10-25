Man acquitted of murder in West Des Moines woman's death, convicted on lesser charges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A jury has acquitted a man of murder in the death of a West Des Moines woman but convicted him of assault in the case, according to court documents.
West Des Moines police responded to reports of a woman falling from a third-story apartment balcony at Sun Prairie Apartments on Vista Drive on Feb. 12, according to a release.
The victim, identified as 23-year-old Trisha Kunze of West Des Moines, was transported to a hospital where she later died.
RELATED: Suspect charged with murder after WDM police say woman's fall from apartment balcony 'not an accident'
Nathen Cameron was arrested and charged with murder in April after police determined Kunze's death to be an "intentional act."
A jury convicted Cameron on lesser charges:
- Assault Causing Serious Injury
- Domestic Abuse Causing Bodily Injury
Cameron will be sentenced on Friday, Dec. 16.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.