WDM police arrest 17-year-old arson suspect from November fire

A 17-year-old boy faces second-degree arson charges related to a recent structure fire in West Des Moines.

Second-degree arson is a class "C" felony in Iowa.

Police and firefighters discovered heavy smoke billowing from the north side of an office building at 1231 8th St. on the evening of Nov. 2.

Gilroy’s Kitchen and Pub, directly south of the fire, was evacuated while firefighters from West Des Moines and Clive worked.

Once the fire was extinguished, detectives found evidence of arson and followed leads to make the arrest, said Sgt. Jason A. Bryan, West Des Moines police spokesman.