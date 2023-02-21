2 charged in connection to August death, West Des Moines police say

24-year-old Jacob Schaper and 23-year-old Jocelyn Grisham are both charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Steven Schaper.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of a 58-year-old man in Aug. 2022, according to West Des Moines police.

24-year-old Jacob Schaper and 23-year-old Jocelyn Grisham, both of West Des Moines, are charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Steven Schaper.

Prior to Steven's death, Jacob and Jocelyn served as his caretakers.

However, on Aug. 10, 2022, police responded to 228 1st Street after receiving reports of a man "experiencing a medical emergency", a press release states.

When they arrived, first responders found Steven suffering from multiple medical issues and living in "deplorable conditions". He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said they immediately launched a criminal investigation into Steven's death.

"...evidence suggests that [Steven's] caretakers intentionally or recklessly denied him adequate medical care and living conditions, which resulted in his death," Sgt. Jason Heinz said in a press release.

Jacob Schaper and Grisham remain in Polk County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. No bond amount was listed for either person.