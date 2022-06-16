West Des Moines police investigating fights, shots fired at carnival Wednesday night

Police said in a release that "no shooting victims were identified" in the incident.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police responded to calls of multiple fights and shots fired at a carnival Wednesday night, the West Des Moines Police Department said in a release.

Police said at about 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, a fight was reported at the carnival taking place in the Valley West Mall parking lot, which was "deescalated by an officer working at the event." Nearly one thousand people were attending the carnival.

More officers were sent to the scene after the initial fight. About 20 minutes later, another large fight broke out. Police said that is when the shots were fired by an unknown person.

4-year-old Mason and his mom Lindsey Bowlin were among the festival goers. As people began running away, Bowlin says some of them "trampled" her son.

"My son was like, really confused and scared that he was knocked to the ground," Lindsey said.

Westbound traffic on I-235 was shut down temporarily as police from West Des Moines, Clive and Windsor Heights investigated and searched for suspects using a K9 team. A gun was found during the search that police believed was used in the shooting.

Police said there were no shooting victims identified. However, one juvenile was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in the second fight.

Another juvenile male in the second fight was identified and charged with assault and interference with official acts.

According to the carnival's website, the event is scheduled to run through Sunday.