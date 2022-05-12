West Des Moines police investigating stabbing call in Hy-Vee parking lot

First responders were called to the supermarket near Jordan Creek Parkway and University Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An investigation is underway into a stabbing call outside of a West Des Moines supermarket early Monday.

Police received a call to the Hy-Vee near Jordan Creek Parkway and University Avenue around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, the suspect and victim left the scene. They said officers are investigating, with the cooperation of witnesses and Hy-Vee staff.

Officers said they had not yet found the victim and said they left on their own. Investigators believe they know where the victim is, and are attempting to locate that person.

West Des Moines officers said there's no danger to the public.

A spokeswoman for Hy-Vee said the incident doesn't appear to be connected to any employees or customers, and referred further comment to West Des Moines police.