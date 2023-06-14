6 suspects charged after allegedly stealing from La Michoacana in West Des Moines

A GoFundMe page created by the owner's son, Diego Castro, says the store lost up to $80,000 on Saturday night.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Six people are in custody after allegedly stealing from a Mexican grocery store in West Des Moines.

West Des Moines police said that six people took more than $1,000 in cash from La Michoacana Mexican Groceries around 7 p.m. Saturday before leaving in a vehicle.

Officers later stopped the group's vehicle and charged the four males and two females with first-degree theft. The suspects range in age from 18 to 34 years old.

The individuals charged are:

Salvatore Stoican

Siad Stoican

Anna Marie Fetealie

Versace Stoican

Ion Steffan

Andreia Poienaru

The group took cash, customer checks, inventory and payroll money from behind the register, according to Diego Castro, the owner's son.

Security footage La Michoacana provided to Local 5 shows the six people they say robbed them on Saturday night.

Two men walk out of the front door, and the second man waits for two more men and two women to follow them out.

La Michoacana, located at 433 5th St in the Historic Valley Junction, sells groceries, serves up homemade food and offers money transfer services to Mexico, Central and South America.

A GoFundMe page created by Castro says the store lost up to $80,000 in the incident, which involved "money transfers, customers changed checks, inventory money and payroll money."

"We depend on our store's business to live," Castro said.

West Des Moines police say the investigation into the theft is ongoing.