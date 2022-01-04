Suspect charged with murder after WDM police say woman's fall from apartment balcony 'not an accident'

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman's death in February was not accidental, but rather an "intentional act" by a man now charged with murder, West Des Moines police said Friday.
Police responded to the Sun Prairie Apartments on Vista Drive on Feb. 12 for a woman who fell from a third-story apartment balcony, a release says. The female, identified as 23-year-old Trisha Kunze of West Des Moines, was transported to a hospital where she later died.
"Eventually, police discovered evidence indicating this was not an accident, but rather an intentional act causing the death of [the victim]," the police department release says.
On Friday, 27-year-old Nathen Cameron was arrested and charged with the following:
- Murder in the First Degree
- Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury
- Domestic Assault with Strangulation
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver
- Drug Tax Stamp Violation
He is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
