Suspect charged with murder after WDM police say woman's fall from apartment balcony 'not an accident'

Police say a Feb. 12 fall at an apartment complex "was not an accident, but rather an intentional act" that killed a 23-year-old woman.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman's death in February was not accidental, but rather an "intentional act" by a man now charged with murder, West Des Moines police said Friday.

Police responded to the Sun Prairie Apartments on Vista Drive on Feb. 12 for a woman who fell from a third-story apartment balcony, a release says. The female, identified as 23-year-old Trisha Kunze of West Des Moines, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

"Eventually, police discovered evidence indicating this was not an accident, but rather an intentional act causing the death of [the victim]," the police department release says.

On Friday, 27-year-old Nathen Cameron was arrested and charged with the following:

Murder in the First Degree

Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury

Domestic Assault with Strangulation

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver

Drug Tax Stamp Violation