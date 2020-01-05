x
West Des Moines police warn of person impersonating officer

They say the person in question is demanding money from people.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Ahead of the weekend, West Des Moines police are warning someone is impersonating one of their own.

Officers said they're investigating reports of someone who's demanding money from people for different reasons. They say the calls aren't legitimate.

According to a release, they say a West Des Moines police officer will not contact you by telephone and:

  • Demand money
  • Seek payment for outstanding traffic citations
  • Claim you have an arrest warrant that you can eliminate by paying with money or gift cards
  • Seek the payment of unpaid taxes
  • Request personal information such as your social security, bank account, or credit card numbers

You're asked to call West Des Moines police at  (515) 222-3321 if someone calls you, claiming they're with the department.

