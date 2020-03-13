Woman accused of killing husband in West Des Moines home pleads not guilty

Gowun Park is charged with 1st Degree Kidnapping and 1st Degree Murder

ADEL, Iowa — A Simpson College professor accused of tying up her husband and killing him inside their West Des Moines home in February appeared in Dallas County Court Friday.

Gowun Park, who is charged with 1st Degree Kidnapping and 1st Degree Murder, pleaded not guilty.

First responders were called near to the 8300 block of EP True Parkway around 6:46 p.m. on Feb. 15. When they arrived, they found Nam lying face down on the floor in the office of their home.

According to a criminal complaint, Park admitted to police that she bound Nam’s hands and feet by zip ties, and then bound him with a rope to a chair.