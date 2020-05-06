Woman accused of threatening to light Des Moines convenience store on fire

Nicole Walker is charged with Threat of Terrorism.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is in the Polk County Jail, after Des Moines police accused of her threatening to light a convenience store on the south side on fire.

Officers said on Thursday, Nicole Walker called 911 and told dispatchers she was going to light the Hy-Vee Gas, near East Army Post Road and Southeast 14th Street, on fire.

According to the criminal complaint, police eventually found Walker, who threatened to light the store on fire. She told police she knew her threat would cause fear, and showed officers the lighter she was going to use.