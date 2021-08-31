Police: Woman dropped off at MercyOne Des Moines with gunshot wound, driver arrested

Des Moines police say the person who dropped the woman off at the hospital fled before they were detained nearby.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An individual is in police custody after dropping a gunshot victim off at MercyOne Des Moines Tuesday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told Local 5 the victim is a woman. He noted her injury "does not appear life-threatening."

The person who dropped the woman off at the hospital fled the area and was detained by police nearby. Officers are investigating the incident.

Parizek also said information on this case is limited since the victim is being treated.

