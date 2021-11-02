Woman in critical condition after in-home stabbing, Fort Dodge PD says

No arrests have been made after a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in her home early Tuesday morning.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in her home early Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Dodge Police Department.

A 911 call came in at 2:08 a.m. from a friend who said the woman had texted her saying someone was in her home and to call the police. Officers responded to 2418 12th Ave. S. and found the woman inside with multiple stab wounds.

Officers began emergency medical treatment and the victim was airlifted to a Des Moines area hospital in critical condition.

Police canvassed the residence and surrounding area but did not find any suspects. Officers have continued to follow up on leads throughout the day and are asking anyone with information or video footage of the area around the time of the incident to call the police.

Police believe the victim knew the attacker and it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling (515) 573‐1444 (STOP), online at wccrimestoppers.com or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).