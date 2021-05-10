Police: Officer shoots woman wielding knife in downtown Des Moines

A release from the Des Moines Police Department says the officer "was forced to shoot the armed female" after she ignored his "communications to her."

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) says an officer shot a woman armed with a knife after she allegedly tried to stab a man as he walked in the 1400 block of Walnut Street Tuesday night.

A press release from the department says the woman is being treated at UnityPoint but did not disclose her condition.

Around 6:25 p.m., DMPD's Communication Center received a call from a man reporting that a woman armed with a knife followed and attempted to stab him as he walked in the 1400 block of Walnut Street.

A police officer, who is not named in the release, was dispatched to the area "less than one minute later." The caller said the woman was still following him as he walked eastbound along Walnut, passing 13th Street.

The officer arrived shortly after. DMPD says that’s when the woman approached them with the knife "while ignoring communications to her", the release adds.

Less than one minute after they arrived is when the department says the officer was "forced to shoot the armed female."

Walnut Street between 12th and 13th Streets will be closed for the next three hours, according to DMPD. Detectives and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.