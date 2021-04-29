Woman reports being shot at Des Moines park, police say

The victim said she was shot in Prospect Park before going to MercyOne for treatment, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after reporting she was shot at a Des Moines park Thursday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The woman went to MercyOne for treatment before telling police about the incident, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD.

She told police she was shot at Prospect Park.

Parizek said "no scene" was found at Prospect Park, but the victim's vehicle was found at a different location with gunfire damage.

Police did not say where her car was found.