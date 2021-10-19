Omaha woman shot in Des Moines dies from injury, police say

The Des Moines Police Department says the woman was hospitalized in critical condition on Oct. 10 and died on Tuesday. Now they're treating the case as a homicide.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Omaha woman shot on Oct. 10 has died from her injuries, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

The woman's death marks the eighth homicide in Des Moines this year.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. that night. DMPD says officers responded to the High Dive Bar at 508 Indianola Avenue to reports of a shooting incident nearby.

First responders found two victims, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were shot. Police have yet to identify the victims in this incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition. DMPD says she died on Tuesday as a result of her injury.

DMPD detectives, who've been investigating this incident since it happened, are now investigating it as a homicide. The department says more information will be shared as it becomes available.

