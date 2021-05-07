Police: Suspect shot and killed woman at apartment complex, then shot and killed himself

This is Des Moines' third homicide of 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex Friday night, and the suspect shot and killed himself.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. Friday to "investigate a report of a shooting" at 4024 Hubbell Ave.

The woman was located outside the building and the male suspect had gone inside the complex, witnesses at the scene said.

Attempts to communicate with the suspect were unsuccessful, DMPD said in a release.

Early Saturday morning, officers entered the suspect's apartment and found him dead "by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot injury."

