Police searching for suspect after woman shot near Hubble Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for a suspect Friday night after a woman was shot near the 4000 block of Hubble Avenue.

The woman's condition is unknown. She is being transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Parizek said he will provide more information as it is made available.

Des Moines residents should avoid the area as police investigate.

