Davenport restaurant prepares to operate at full capacity, as restrictions lifted for Iowa businesses

Starting Friday, Iowa restaurants and businesses can operate at full capacity as long as six feet of social distancing is maintained.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Starting Friday, June 12th, the lunch rush will be restored at Iowa restaurants like Baked Beer and Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport.

General Manager Tara Bebber says the restaurant will be ready to operate at full capacity this weekend, after Governor Kim Reynolds lifted the restrictions.

"We were under the impression that we would come off from 50 percent capacity and go to 75 percent capacity," Bebber says."But we're thrilled to go all out.

Bebber says the announcement came at the perfect time for Baked Beer and Bread Company. She says all of their employees will be able to return to work this weekend.

"The additional 50 percent in sales for us means the difference in employing 10 to 15 people in just our facility alone," she says. "We can now breathe deeply and say everyone gets to come back to work."

Restaurants will still need to maintain six feet of social distancing, which Bebber says the restaurant can do in its dining room after taking out a table or two.

"We still take COVID-19 and social distancing very seriously," Bebber says.

Some customers say they aren't sure if they're ready for the change just yet.

"I feel more comfortable with just 50 percent (capacity,)" Mark Willey says. "I don't know if its time to open up. Theres still no resolve to the problem."

"I think its a little bit scary, but I don't know," McKee Jackson says. "People just have to be safe and aware of what the'yre doing and who they're doing it with."

Baked Beer and Bread Company says it's ready to move forward, cautiously.