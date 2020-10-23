Saturday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot

IOWA, USA — For those still considering voting absentee this election, time is almost up. Requests for an absentee ballot need to be in your county auditor's office by Saturday at 5 p.m.

Every eligible voter in the state was sent an absentee request form from the Iowa Secretary of State. If you didn't receive one or accidentally threw it away, you can download a new one to fill out from the Iowa Secretary of State's website.