Motorcyclist dies in crash after high speed police chase

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A motorcyclist eluding police died after crashing Thursday afternoon in Polk County. Iowa State Patrol identified him as 18-year-old Matthew James Harris of Mitchellvile.
Harris was eluding Pleasant Hill Police at high speeds when he lost control near the intersection of SE 80th Street and SE 6th Avenue according to the Iowa State Patrol. He was thrown from bike and sustained fatal injuries. They say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No word at this time what started the police chase.