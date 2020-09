Officers arrived at the scene at 12:36 a.m. Thursday to find bystanders trying to help the victim.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 21-year-old man was found with a deadly gunshot wound at Hickman Flats apartment complex in the 2400 block of Hickman Road in Des Moines according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene at 12:36 a.m. Thursday to find bystanders trying to help the victim. He was taken to the hospital where he died.This is the 19th homicide in Des Moines of 2020.