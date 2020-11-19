New Des Moines Buccaneers arena coming to Merle Hay Mall

The hockey team announced a new 3,500 seat multi-purpose arena will be built in the former Younkers store on the west side of the shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Buccaneers will soon call Merle Hay Mall home.

The hockey team announced a new 3,500 seat multi-purpose arena will be built in the former Younkers store on the west side of the shopping center.

This comes after the Buccaneers' home arena saw severe damage during the August derecho storm.

With the new development comes the opportunity to host regional and national tournaments including trade shows and concerts. The new arena will also include three additional ice rinks to host games, practices and tournaments.

There will also be a 150-room hotel.