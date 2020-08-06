Des Moines City Council to vote on anti-racial profiling ordinance Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council will vote on an anti-racial profiling ordinance Monday night. It's an amendment to ordinance passed in 2000.
The ordinance says police officers must treat everybody in a fair, impartial and objective manner without considering the individual's demographics.
If passed at tonight's city council meeting, officers who violate the ordinance could be fired.
Local 5 has learned the NCAAP and other alliance members will decide if they agree to the city's proposal prior to tonight's meeting. They've been working with the City Manager to craft it.