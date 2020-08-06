Des Moines City Council to vote on anti-racial profiling ordinance Monday

If passed at Monday night's city council meeting, officers who violate the ordinance could be fired.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council will vote on an anti-racial profiling ordinance Monday night. It's an amendment to ordinance passed in 2000.

The ordinance says police officers must treat everybody in a fair, impartial and objective manner without considering the individual's demographics.

