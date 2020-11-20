25 arrested in massive drug, weapons raids in Des Moines metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — 25 people were arrested in Wednesday's joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking ring operating in the Des Moines metro, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
43 locations across central Iowa, most in Des Moines, were included in the investigation.
A release says that a combination of 18 federal and local law enforcement entities from the FBI to Des Moines police worked together to execute 45 search warrants in and around Des Moines.
They seized 37 guns, three pounds of cocaine, one ounce of meth, 18 pounds of marijuana, one and a half ounces of heroin and 50,000 dollars.
Below is a list of those charged in connection to the raids:
- Jerome Valentino Wilson, 32, of Des Moines
- Derek Shantell Thompson, 41, of Des Moines
- Kenee L. Triplett, 39, of Des Moines
- Cory Andrew Turner, 33, of Des Moines
- Coty Arnez Turner, 31, of Des Moines
- Daryl Stephen Jones, Jr., 45, of Des Moines
- Jerome Jamar Hall, 35, of Des Moines
- Ornandes Raeshon Bennett, 41, of Des Moines
- Antoine Moishawn Williams, 49, of Des Moines
- Dewayne Allen Haynes, 40, of Des Moines
- Marcus Antonio-Shay Hall, 25, of Des Moines
- Kenny Eugene Smart, Jr., 47, of Des Moines
- Michael Lindell Teasley, 32, of Des Moines
- Jerron Tandre Johnson, 30, of Des Moines
- Nolan Hamilton-Allen, 32, of Des Moines
- Richard Lee David Brown, 45, of Des Moines
- Anthony Levon Robinson, Jr., 35, of Des Moines
- Leon Dale Edwards, 36, of Des Moines,
- Leroy Williams II, 50, of Des Moines
- Terry Eugene Hambrick, 40, of Des Moines
- Damir Halkic, 32, of Urbandale
- Keiffer Michael Simmons, 28, of Des Moines
- William Lloydellton Speed, Jr., 27, of Des Moines
- Amanda Raye Reed, 40, of Des Moines
- Tyler James Althaus, 34, of Des Moines
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, those arrested on Wednesday have already made an appearance in federal or state court, or will soon. Some could serve anywhere from five years to life imprisonment.
“These arrests had a specific target: those accused of carrying guns, slinging drugs, and endangering our community," U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said in a statement. "We look forward to proving these charges in federal court. And we are grateful to our law enforcement partners, who took almost 40 guns and many pounds of drugs off the streets of Des Moines.”