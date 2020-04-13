Des Moines man charged in shooting on Easter Sunday

One Des Moines man has been charged in a shooting on Easter Sunday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 40-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the upper chest on the city's south side.

According to police, this happened at the Sunburst Apartments on southwest 9th street in Des Moines around 9 Sunday night. First responders said he was alert, conscious and taken to the hospital.

Des Moines Patrol Officers received suspect information from witnesses at the scene. The suspect was located by patrol officers less than 90 minutes later. 40-year-old Littleton William Clark has been charged with one count of attempted murder. Clark also has an existing warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.