Suspect arrested after deadly Des Moines shooting

Witnesses tell police it happened near the intersection of 14th and Walker Street Thursday night. Police arrived at the scene before 7:30 p.m. to find a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was treated for her injury and released. Police later learned a second victim, a 21-year-old Des Moines man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.