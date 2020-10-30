Suspect arrested after deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is dead after a shooting on the city's east side Thursday night.
Witnesses tell police it happened near the intersection of 14th and Walker Street Thursday night. Police arrived at the scene before 7:30 p.m. to find a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was treated for her injury and released. Police later learned a second victim, a 21-year-old Des Moines man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.
At 7:32 p.m., officers arrested a man matching the description provided by witnesses. Police identified him as 27-year-old Wesley Bekish. He was found inside a business in the 1400 block of Des Moines Street with a gun. Bekish is charged with first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police say this is the 20th homicide in Des Moines of 2020.