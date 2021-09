Police responded to a report of a dispute in the 900 block of Randolph Street

Police are calling it Des Moines' seventh murder of the year, although the cause of death has not been released.

Sunday night around 8:30 Des Moines police responded to a dispute in the 900 block of Randolph St.

When officers arrived there was a 42-year-old woman found dead from unnatural causes. Detectives are investigating this death as a homicide. Witnesses are being interviewed as the investigation continues.