Des Moines journalist found not guilty of protest charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday, Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri and her former boyfriend Spenser Robnett were found not guilty for failure to disperse and interference with official acts.
The jury came to the decision within two hours of being dismissed for deliberation.
Sahouri and Robnett were arrested on May 31, 2020 during a George Floyd-related protest at Merle Hay Mall.
Sahouri claimed she was there in her official capacity as a reporter when the arrest occurred. She and Robnett were pepper-sprayed and jailed by Des Moines police.