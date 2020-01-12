Giving Tuesday: Junior League of Des Moines asking for donations to keep serving the community

Donations would go towards trainings to help create future women leaders, and volunteer efforts to help create bonds with young women in foster care.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After some of the holidays busiest shopping days comes Giving Tuesday.

It's known as the day to give back to local non-profits who need your help, to keep making a difference in our area.

Monika Owczarski, president of the Junior League of Des Moines, said this year is more important than ever for community members to help out non-profits.

Her organization has not been able to hold most of their fundraisers due to the pandemic, and is in need of funds.

Owczarski noted that anyone looking to donate to the Junior League would be helping to build a stronger Des Moines.

"Our main mission is to develop and invest in women," Owczarski said.

Owczarski added the organization invest in women to become the next community leaders. This is done through different trainings and seminars.

Social media chair for the Junior League of Des Moines, Meghan Malloy, attributed one of these trainings to her now having a better work life balance.

"This training is "Yes, But" training," Malloy said. "It really helps set professional boundaries so I can focus on projects and make sure that they're done to the specifications I want. Instead of taking on too much and stretching myself too thin."

Besides investing in women to become future leaders, Junior League of Des Moines places an emphasis on volunteering.

Their current focus is creating bonds with young women in foster care.

"Our members would go in to volunteer with the young ladies…So the young ladies could see that there are people in this community who care about them, and who want the best for the," Malloy said.

Along with building relationships with the young women in foster care, the Junior League also gifts them backpacks or suitcases for their belongings.

Owczarski said the bags are given so the young women have a sense of ownership if they get moved from home to home.

Owczarski also noted, that those who donate will have a sense of pride, knowing their money went to help those who are less fortunate and women looking to become future leaders.