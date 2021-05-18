Dubuque to pay $1.8M to settle police discrimination lawsuit

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The city of Dubuque will pay more than $1.8 million to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by a former police captain who accused the city and police chief of fostering a culture of sexism in the department.

The Telegraph Herald reported Tuesday that the city does not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement, which goes to Abby Simon and her lawyers. Simon said in her lawsuit that she was passed over in 2016 and 2017 for promotion to captain, despite having received better test and interview scores than the men who were promoted.