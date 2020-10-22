The East Troublesome Fire led to evacuations in major mountain towns including Estes Park and Grand Lake.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — It's a fire that emptied out Estes Park and is threatening the tourist towns of Grand Lake and Estes Park, leading to thousands of evacuations and a known loss of structures.

The East Troublesome Fire exploded Wednesday night into Thursday morning, growing from around 24,000 acres to more than 125,000 in a matter of hours.

"This is absolutely the most intense fire behavior I've seen in the years that I've been doing wildland fire," said Chris Joyner, the fire information officer for the East Troublesome Fire.

The growing fire created a plume that was visible throughout much of the Front Range on Wednesday night. Smoke was seen as far away as Greeley on Thursday.

Here are some of your photos and videos of Colorado's latest fall fire during a record season. If you're able to safely capture images of any of the fires burning in Colorado, text them to 303-871-1491.

Red skies

The smoke turned the sky in Estes Park and even as far east as Fort Collins red.

This video from Diana Van Der Ploeg shows the air quality in Estes Park.

Here is a view of the smoke from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, which is between the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak Fires.

Flames

The East Troublesome Fire dramatically grew near populated areas on Wednesday night. Here is a look at viewer photos and videos of the approaching fire.

This Ring video from a home near Grand Lake stopped just as the blaze got near.

Other viewer photos showed fire activity on the outskirts of the burn area.

Clouds in the metro area

The growing fire created a plume of smoke that was visible throughout the Denver metro area, an ominous sight from Broomfield to Parker.