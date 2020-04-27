eBay seller accused of price gouging items such as toilet paper and disinfectants

Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against Orange City man for price gouging products on Ebay.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Orange City man is being sued by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, being accused of charging excessive prices on more than 250 products on eBay. The items include toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfecting and sanitizing products.

Michael Evan Noteboom is named on the lawsuit and says he is selling under the account name 'mn65' on eBay. The lawsuit asks a judge to order a temporary and permanent injunction to stop Noteboom from selling products household merchandise on any platform.