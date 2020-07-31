The university says that the students likely contracted the virus at a off-campus gathering that lacked masks and social distancing.

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Bradley University says a dozen students who tested positive for COVID-19, including some who attended a social gathering after they led freshman orientation programs this month.

Bradley says the cases were traced back to an off-campus event in which attendees didn't wear masks or practice social distancing. It says none of the cases have been traced back to those who only attended the orientation events.