What to expect from move-in at Iowa State

All students living in on-campus housing will be tested for COVID-19 at the Lied Recreation Athletic Facility upon their arrival to campus.

AMES, Iowa — Now that we're into August, move-in for many college students is fast approaching, including those attending Iowa State in the fall. In fact, some have already started.

But thanks to COVID, this year will be far from what current students are used to; and will give first-years a rather... unique start to their college careers.

So what will that look like? How are students supposed to navigate all the necessary steps for moving in to a college dorm or apartment setting without coming into contact with countless people, potentially exposing them to the virus and compromising not only their health, but the health of everyone else around them?

To mitigate that as much as possible, Iowa State has come up with a comprehensive procedure for students and families to follow when moving to campus.

For starters, move-in will be spread across 15 days instead of the regular two-day period to allow for as much social distancing as possible.

The first thing students living in residence halls or campus apartments will do upon arrival is be tested for COVID-19 at the Lied Recreation Athletic Facility. They can arrive there up to 15 minutes before or after their scheduled time.

Students will also have to fill out a pre-test questionnaire before coming to campus.

Kristen Obbink, a Veterinary Specialist and Canine Rehab Supervisor at Iowa State and ISU's COVID-19 Public Health Coordinator, said being able to test on campus will allow for quick test results.

"Having these resources on campus allows us to give students their test results back within 24 hours," Obbink said. "It also allows us to quickly identify and isolate positive cases."

Obbink says testing will also be conducted throughout the semester, and ISU will put out weekly reports that include the number of positive cases and the campus positivity rate.

As part of the Department of Residence's plan to mitigate the virus's spread, students are only allowed one roommate, regardless of what their previous living arrangements were.

Additionally, students will only be allowed to host one guest in their room or apartment at a time, and that's only if they have their roommate's express approval. Guests also will not be allowed to stay overnight unless the host's roommate approves it and won't be there the night the guest is staying.