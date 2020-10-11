Ames School Board: Edwards, Meeker, Sawyer Elementaries to go 100% online

The decision comes as case counts continue to rise throughout the state, and as several other school districts have made similar decisions.

AMES, Iowa — Three Ames elementary schools will officially be moving to a 100% online virtual learning model through Thanksgiving break.

In a special board meeting Tuesday, the Ames School Board unanimously decided to move Edwards, Meeker and Sawyer Elementary Schools to a fully virtual learning environment.

The decision comes as case counts continue to rise throughout the state; several other school districts have made similar decisions in an effort to keep students and their families safe.

The Board will meet again at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss moving all students in grades PK-8 to 100% online learning as well.

Superintendent Jenny Risner said she does not anticipate transitioning the high school to virtual learning at this time, as she believes the numbers from the high school itself are not high enough for a waiver to be approved by the state.